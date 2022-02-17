LawCall
Hale County storm survivors receive blue tarps to prepare for yet another possible tornado on Thursday

Tarps given out in Hale County
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Take a ride through Sawyerville this week and you’ll likely see a sea of blue tarps. Many of them were given out Wednesday by the Hale County EMA director, some three weeks after the tornado and in preparation for possibly another round of storms Thursday, EMA director Russ Weeden delivered 10 tarps bringing a total of around 180 tarps since the tornado earlier this month.

Russ Weeden handed a 30-by-40 foot square foot tarp to Annie Brown who lost her home three weeks ago in the Sawyerville tornado.

“I appreciate everything you did,” Brown told Weeden.

The tarp won’t do any good in saving what’s left of her home. All Brown cares at this point is protecting what can be salvaged, especially with the threat of yet another round of potentially bad weather Thursday.

“It will go where the storm actually hit,” she said.

And where it hit left a gaping hole in not only a bedroom on the second floor of Brown’s home, but also the hallway and the upstairs bathroom. Annie Brown was more than grateful for the tarp considering she barely made it out alive in the storm earlier this month. She plans to leave Wednesday and go to Tuscaloosa.

“We’ll be leaving this evening,” she said.

The tarps, according to Weeden, came courtesy of the state EMA office.

“Today we shored up the people who hadn’t tarped their house. We’ve given out 170 tarps until today and we’ll do 10 more today,” Weeden said.

Another tornado is the last thing anyone here needs particularly since it appears the damaged by the tornado in early February was not enough to trigger FEMA assistance.

“I believe the figure with the state we had $1.8 million worth of damage. I believe you have to have $10 million worth of damage to be declared with FEMA. The SBA team will be here on Tuesday on the ground and we’ll be going to house-to-house to make sure we have enough damage for our SBA loans,” said Weeden.

Tarped, covered and prepared.. as much as they can be in Hale County. Hale County certain could use a break. The county had a tornado one year ago that inflicted minor injuries but damaged more homes than the one three weeks ago.

