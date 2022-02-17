Hale County residents ‘jittery’ in face of another tornado threat on Thursday

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The threat of tornadic weather Thursday in West Alabama has people on alert in Hale County, and we can all understand why considering what happened there two weeks ago. But the county has a little bit of challenge when it comes to inclement weather.

The issue is this; Hale County has around 15,000 people, a county with only two public storm shelters, which means Thursday could be an eventful day for a lot of people.

The hallmarks of the Sawyerville tornado three weeks ago can still be seen today, a powerful storm that killed a grandmother and injured several more people. It’s no wonder folks here are a little on edge with what could happen Thursday and therein lies the real fear.

“Feel like everybody is real jittery since we just had a tornado,” said Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.

Hale County only has two public storm shelters.

“The Greensboro Baptist Church and the storm shelter in Newbern,” said Weeden.

The Greensboro Baptist Church will serve as the second shelter, although it’s not considered ‘certified.’

“The church in Greensboro is a place where people can go. They will open their doors. It’s a basement but it’s not really a certified storm shelter, but the church is more than glad for anyone to come there,” said Weeden.

This raises the question of widespread availability. Clearly not everyone can fit in the two public shelters. Weeden strongly encourages people to call a friend, get to know a neighbor. After all, the county helped install 50 individual storm shelters on private property 10 years ago.

“There are a lot of individual storm shelters throughout Hale County,” he said.

Meantime, help is on the way on the public side of things. Weeden says the county recently got enough storm mitigation money, a half-million dollars to build a total of eight public shelters.

“Two large shelters in Moundville, two Greensboro, one in Sawyerville, one in Akron and two smaller ones in the Friendship area,” said Weeden.

All that is being worked out now. But for now, Thursday is another wait and see day for Hale County, another day of prayers and hopes the county will be spared this time around.

The new shelters on the way for Hale County will be large to collectively hold hundreds of people seeking shelter, according to Russ Weeden.

