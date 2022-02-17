FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms beginning this afternoon, wind advisory in effect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are declaring Thursday a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening. The threat will begin around 2 p.m. in west Alabama and come to an end in east Alabama by 11 p.m. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today. We are starting off the morning very warm with most spots in the mid to upper 50s. Winds are also picking up from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph. A wind advisory is in effect today with sustained winds at 15-25 mph with gusts near 40-45 mph. Make sure you secure all outdoor furniture and trash cans. If you don’t, they may end up in your neighbor’s yard. Windy conditions Thursday could result in isolated power outages, so make sure you keep your electronic devices charged just in case you lose power before the storms move in this afternoon and evening. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy with the nasty weather out west in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, and spreading east towards Arkansas and Louisiana. We will stay mostly dry this morning with a cloudy sky. A few stray showers will be possible before 2 p.m. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Some spots south and west of Birmingham has the potential to heat up into the upper 70s. Plan for storms to move in after 2 p.m. from west to east. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and frequent lightning can be expected from any storm that becomes severe. Rainfall totals could add up around an inch for most spots today. Have multiple ways to receive warnings today.

Severe Potential: West Alabama needs to be prepared for severe weather including the cities of Cullman, Jasper, Tuscaloosa, Hamilton, Fayette, and Aliceville after 2 p.m. Thursday. Storms, some severe, will be moving in from the west and there is a three out of five threat level (enhanced - orange) for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. The greatest risk for strong tornadoes - EF-2 + - will exist along the Mississippi and Alabama border. Have a plan in place and be ready to head to a shelter well in advance of a warning if you live in a manufactured home. Remember that an EF-1 can overturn manufactured homes and EF-2 or higher can destroy them. 70 mph wind gusts will also be concerning since trees could come down and land on homes.

Areas east of a line from Oneonta to Birmingham to Brent are under a level two out of five risk (slight - yellow) for Thursday and should expect nasty storms after 5 p.m. Tornadoes along with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible across the slight risk zone that stretches as far east as Oxford to Rockford. Start making plans now and remember to find shelter before a warning is issued if you must travel a long distance. Clay, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Cleburne, Chambers, and Randolph counties are under a level one out of five threat zone (marginal - green). Threats mentioned above are possible but less likely. Be ready after 7 p.m. across this zone. The activity should exit east after 11 p.m.

Turning Cold Tonight: Once the storms move through, colder air will begin to filter in Thursday night. Plan for dropping temperatures with many of us waking up into the 30s Friday morning. Winds will be from the northwest Friday morning at 10-20 mph. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like it is in the 20s. The good news about Friday is that cloud cover is forecast to clear out. We will end up with a mostly sunny sky late in the day with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will continue from the northwest Friday afternoon at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Winds should taper off Friday night giving way to a cold Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and quiet! Enjoy the quiet weather because next week is looking very unsettled. We will start Saturday off cold with temperatures below freezing. Most spots will end up in the upper 20s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday morning. Plan for increasing clouds Sunday as our next weather system begins to develop to our west. We will go from a mostly sunny to a partly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid 60s. We should remain dry Sunday.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Next week is looking very warm and wet. A series of disturbances will likely move across our area all of next week giving us rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will likely increase Monday morning and continue into the afternoon hours as a warm front lifts to the north. Rain chance on Monday around 60% with highs in the lower 60s. It will turn very warm by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs well into the 70s. We will introduce a 50-60% chance for showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances could lower next Thursday with another surge of rain moving in Thursday night into Friday as a cold front moves through the area. We may turn cooler by the end of next week. We could see several inches of rain next week, so we will have to monitor the potential for flooding. We will get through today, first. Once we approach the weekend, we can provide specific details on next week’s wet weather.

Stay safe and be prepared this afternoon.

