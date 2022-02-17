Parts of Alabama opening storm shelters for severe weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa has announced a number of storm shelters will be opening on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

The following places are now open as storm shelters:

Tuscaloosa Magnet School

Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy

University Place Elementary

Alberta School of Performing Arts

McDonald Hughes Community Center

Skyland Elementary

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge announced these storm shelters in the area

Oxford Health Systems Paramedics Building

Oxford Fire Department Station Five

Oxford Performing Arts Center: Studio

Friendship Community Center

The Jefferson County EMA announced that storm shelters are opening in these areas:

Warrior

Fultondale

Bessemer

Graysville

Gardendale

McAdory

Tannehill State Park

Bagley

Hueytown

Lipscomb

Adamsville

Magnolia Elementary School

Hewitt-Trussville Middle School

Paine Elementary School

Cahaba Elementary School

