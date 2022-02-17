Parts of Alabama opening storm shelters for severe weather
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa has announced a number of storm shelters will be opening on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
The following places are now open as storm shelters:
- Tuscaloosa Magnet School
- Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy
- University Place Elementary
- Alberta School of Performing Arts
- McDonald Hughes Community Center
- Skyland Elementary
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge announced these storm shelters in the area
- Oxford Health Systems Paramedics Building
- Oxford Fire Department Station Five
- Oxford Performing Arts Center: Studio
- Friendship Community Center
The Jefferson County EMA announced that storm shelters are opening in these areas:
- Warrior
- Fultondale
- Bessemer
- Graysville
- Gardendale
- McAdory
- Tannehill State Park
- Bagley
- Hueytown
- Lipscomb
- Adamsville
- Magnolia Elementary School
- Hewitt-Trussville Middle School
- Paine Elementary School
- Cahaba Elementary School
