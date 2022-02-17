LawCall
Parts of Alabama opening storm shelters for severe weather

The City of Tuscaloosa has announced a number of storm shelters will be opening on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.(KAIT)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa has announced a number of storm shelters will be opening on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.

The following places are now open as storm shelters:

  • Tuscaloosa Magnet School
  • Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy
  • University Place Elementary
  • Alberta School of Performing Arts
  • McDonald Hughes Community Center
  • Skyland Elementary

Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge announced these storm shelters in the area

  • Oxford Health Systems Paramedics Building
  • Oxford Fire Department Station Five
  • Oxford Performing Arts Center: Studio
  • Friendship Community Center

The Jefferson County EMA announced that storm shelters are opening in these areas:

  • Warrior
  • Fultondale
  • Bessemer
  • Graysville
  • Gardendale
  • McAdory
  • Tannehill State Park
  • Bagley
  • Hueytown
  • Lipscomb
  • Adamsville
  • Magnolia Elementary School
  • Hewitt-Trussville Middle School
  • Paine Elementary School
  • Cahaba Elementary School

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

