LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Weather Radio Transmitter down as severe storms approach

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Potentially severe weather is now rolling in, but due to National Weather transmitter outage some will have to seek other ways to stay informed. Their transmitter actually sits on top of our WBRC tower, just in front of the building.

Unfortunately, the transmitter will not be fixed prior to tomorrow’s storm. National Weather Service Meteorologist John De Block confirmed that Wednesday morning.

He stressed that your weather radio could still be used in many areas. You’ll just have to change the channel to a different station. Click here for a walk through tutorial with our Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt.

“Unfortunately the Birmingham Weather Radio Transmitter has failed due to unknown circumstances right now. Bottom line, we have had to replace part of that tower, the cabling and the antenna itself and we won’t get that up until Friday. Which is after this event,” said De Block.

This is a prime example of why its important to have multiple sources of information when it comes to severe weather. Experts are also suggesting you bring in items that could fly away and damage other property.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

A Jefferson County judge issued a $3.2 million verdict against the City of Birmingham for five...
$3.2 million judgement against the City of Birmingham for officer-involved crash
COVID cases are starting to drop, and so are the number of children ending up in the hospital...
Doctors: Pediatric COVID cases appear to be trending down
3G shutdown could impact your home security system
Homewood Police: Missing man located