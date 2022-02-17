Birmingham Weather Radio Transmitter down as severe storms approach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Potentially severe weather is now rolling in, but due to National Weather transmitter outage some will have to seek other ways to stay informed. Their transmitter actually sits on top of our WBRC tower, just in front of the building.

Unfortunately, the transmitter will not be fixed prior to tomorrow’s storm. National Weather Service Meteorologist John De Block confirmed that Wednesday morning.

He stressed that your weather radio could still be used in many areas. You’ll just have to change the channel to a different station. Click here for a walk through tutorial with our Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt.

If you use a weather radio to stay informed take a glance at this list! It could be key in helping your family stay weather aware tomorrow. Also don't forget to download the @WBRCnews weather app. It is critical you have multiple sources of information https://t.co/mP3CA2brkS — Tristan Ruppert (@TristanRuppert) February 16, 2022

“Unfortunately the Birmingham Weather Radio Transmitter has failed due to unknown circumstances right now. Bottom line, we have had to replace part of that tower, the cabling and the antenna itself and we won’t get that up until Friday. Which is after this event,” said De Block.

This is a prime example of why its important to have multiple sources of information when it comes to severe weather. Experts are also suggesting you bring in items that could fly away and damage other property.

