LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Stallions get 6th pick in the USFL Draft

USFL Birmingham Stallions uniform reveal
USFL Birmingham Stallions uniform reveal
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL held its Player Draft lottery for teams on Thursday, February 17, and the Birmingham Stallions were given the sixth pick in the draft.

The lottery determines the team selection order for its inaugural Player Draft.

The Michigan Panthers were awarded the first pick in the draft, followed by the Tampa Bay Bandits, Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals to complete the top four. The Houston Gamblers, the Birmingham Stallions, the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Orleans Breakers will have picks five through eight.

Officially known as the Player Selection Meeting, the USFL will conduct this historic two-day event on February 22-23 in Birmingham.

The Magic City is also home to all regular-season games in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winchester Hagan's fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021.
Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday, especially west of I-65
Some school systems going virtual, others dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather threat
Timing out the storms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect for much of west, central Alabama

Latest News

USFL Birmingham Stallions uniform reveal
USFL reveals official uniform for Birmingham Stallions
Source: WBRC video
Lettermen of the USA 'One Yard at a Time' Gala
USFL Birmingham Stallions uniform reveal
USFL Stallions uniform reveal
AHSAA
Alabama High School Basketball postseason schedules announced