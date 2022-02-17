Birmingham Stallions get 6th pick in the USFL Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL held its Player Draft lottery for teams on Thursday, February 17, and the Birmingham Stallions were given the sixth pick in the draft.

The lottery determines the team selection order for its inaugural Player Draft.

The Michigan Panthers were awarded the first pick in the draft, followed by the Tampa Bay Bandits, Philadelphia Stars and New Jersey Generals to complete the top four. The Houston Gamblers, the Birmingham Stallions, the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Orleans Breakers will have picks five through eight.

Officially known as the Player Selection Meeting, the USFL will conduct this historic two-day event on February 22-23 in Birmingham.

The Magic City is also home to all regular-season games in 2022.

