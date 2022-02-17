Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Mason City area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are currently investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say this happened in the 1700 block of 14th Way SW. So far, no word on what led to this homicide, or if there are any suspects in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Homicide Investigation Underway in the 1700 block of 14th Way SW . The Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/lHDt2VGi48 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 17, 2022

