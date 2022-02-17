Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Department of Corrections are currently searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday morning.

Authorities say Richa Antoinette Rogers left her assigned job location in Birmingham around 10:55 a.m. She was last seen wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt, a blue and black flannel long sleeve jacket, and a gray, white, and burgundy toboggan.

If you have any information on where Rogers might be, you’re asked to call police, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

