Alabama House delays vote on riot legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new...
The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives delayed a vote on legislation that would create a new definition of riot and increase the penalties for participating in one.

The bill by Rep. Allen Treadaway was on the Wednesday night debate agenda, but Treadaway asked to delay a vote noting the late hour.

The measure is expected to spark a filibuster by House Democrats.

Republicans supporting the bill say it is needed to combat violent protests that cause injuries and property damage. But critics argue it would have a chilling effect on protests and that the loose definition of riot could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions about the people involved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

