Alabama High School Basketball postseason schedules announced

AHSAA
AHSAA(Alabama High School Athletic Association)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the the following basketball playoff schedule:

AHSAA REGIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS – ONE GAME STILL OUTNORTHEAST REGIONAL

Pete Mathews Arena, JSU CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Girls’ SemifinalsVestavia Hills (31-2) 65) Huntsville (16-16) 32

Hewitt-Trussville (25-6) 61, Sparkman (26-5) 45

Boys’ SemifinalsHuntsville (23-10) 70, Vestavia Hills (25-5) 42Spain Park (25-7) 59, Sparkman (24-8) 46

Southeast Regional ChampionshipsSOUTHEAST REGIONALGarrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16Girls’ SemifinalsCentral-Phenix City (22-10) 58, Dothan (16-12) 57Auburn (19-6) 61, Prattville (13-10) 37Boys’ SemifinalsEnterprise (22-6) 50, Auburn (18-11) 31Smiths Station (24-8) 63, Jeff Davis (20-9) 60

SOUTHWEST REGIONALCramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

Wednesday, Feb. 16 (Garrett Coliseum)Girls’ SemifinalsDavidson 29-2) 55, Daphne (19-12) 40Theodore (20-7) 54, Fairhope (22-7) 45Boys’ SemifinalsBaker (30-3) 60, Murphy (14-15) 53Theodore (17-9) 47, Fairhope (18-12) 40

