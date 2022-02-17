LawCall
3G shutdown could impact your home security system

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a warning about your home security system.

Starting as early as next week, if your system is running off 3G, your security system will operate, but it will not relay your emergency to your monitoring system.

For example, your burglar or fire alarm may go off, but the police or fire department wouldn’t be notified to respond.

That’s because telecom companies are shutting down old 3G networks as they rev up the newest 5G mobile service.

J.D. Broadwater, VP of Sales at Chorus SmartSecure, LLC, said if you’re not sure whether your system is running on 3G, it’s best to call your provider to check.

“Make sure that you’re testing your system. Whether it’s 3G, 4G, or anything like that, communication failures can happen,” said Broadwater. “Make sure that you know how to test your system. Call your provider, have them put your system on test. Have them walk you through how to test it and make sure that it’s communicating to the monitoring system. The last thing that you want is for an emergency to happen and nobody comes to save you.”

AT&T is scheduled to be the first to shut down its 3G network starting February 22nd.

T-Mobile will shut down its 3G network by summer and Verizon in December.

