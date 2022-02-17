$3.2 million judgement against the City of Birmingham for officer-involved crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge issued a $3.2 million verdict against the City of Birmingham for five people injured during a police chase that happened back in 2020.

This all stems from an officer-involved crash that happened in Forestdale on March 21, 2020, on Highway 78.

According to court documents, that’s when Birmingham Police Officer, Shattitia Addie, crashed her police cruiser into a woman’s car at gas station.

The lawsuit said Officer Addie “acted beyond her authority as a police officer” while chasing another vehicle.

The lawsuit was filed by Andrew Moak, an attorney with Alexander Shunnarah Injury Attorneys, on behalf of Katamera Jackson, Ashli Bryant, and three children.

Moak said his clients’ lives will never be same, and they’ve suffered mentally and physically.

All 3 children have fully recovered.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge, Pat Ballard, handed down the $3.2 million judgment on Thursday following a trial.

But the city is only responsible for $300,000, and Officer Addie will most likely have to pay the other $2.9 million out of pocket.

“We knew that going in this has been something that we’ve known for a long time existed. It’s frankly a hole in the city’s policy that needs to be filled. The city needs to insure these officers and we knew this was going to be an issue when we took the case. We took the case anyway because you know, really our clients you know they deserve to be fairly compensated for what legitimately happened to them and what they’re going to have to face for the rest of their lives,” Moak said.

It’s unclear how the money will be collected.

WBRC reached out to the City of Birmingham, and in a statement, a spokesperson said the city attorney is reviewing the case, and as a policy, the city does not discuss litigation.

We also reached out to the fraternal order of police to see if officers are aware that they are uninsured, but they have not yet gotten back to us with a response.

