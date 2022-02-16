LawCall
Workers installing new Birmingham weather radio transmitter on WBRC tower

Workers installing new Birmingham weather radio transmitter
Workers installing new Birmingham weather radio transmitter(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning for you about how you get your weather warnings ahead of potential severe weather this Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s main transmitter for weather radios in the Birmingham area failed last month. Officials don’t know if it was lightning or if it just stopped working.

Workers are currently trying to replace that transmitter, which is located on the WBRC tower on Red Mountain in Birmingham.

The weather service has been relying on a lower powered transmitter that doesn’t service as many people.

So there are some areas that may not get alerts if they’re not finished installing the new transmitter before Thursday’s expected severe weather.

“We’re fortunate that we have a strong transmitter on top of Mount Cheaha and of course with the terrain, there’s a good footprint from that radio signal that covers a lot of ground. But I think some locations in western Shelby County, northeastern Bibb County, Walker County, southern Blount County may have difficulty getting that signal right now,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist John De Block.

The goal is to have the new transmitter in place by Friday. But if you’ve seen the forecast, you know we may see some severe weather Thursday.

So that’s another reason why it’s always important to have multiple ways to get weather warnings and alerts.

