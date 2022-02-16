Some school systems virtual Thursday due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Schools and Walker County Schools will be virtual Thursday due to possibility of severe weather.

The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

We will update this list as we get more information from other school systems.

