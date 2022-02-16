LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Some school systems virtual Thursday due to severe weather threat

The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Schools and Walker County Schools will be virtual Thursday due to possibility of severe weather.

The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

We will update this list as we get more information from other school systems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

The Bessemer Board of Education has now approved the pay increase for substitute teachers in...
Bessemer City Schools raising pay for substitute teachers
Wesley Howard Kitchens
Jefferson Co. coroner identifies man’s remains, needs help finding family
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD
VIDEO: 2 infants safe after car stolen at east Birmingham gas station
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD
Birmingham Police officers looking for person who stole car with infants inside SOURCE: BPD