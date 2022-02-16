LawCall
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash

Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash
Pray For Down East sign held at vigil for those feared lost in plane crash(WITN)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A vigil was held Tuesday evening in honor of those feared lost in the plane crash several miles off of Drum Inlet.

Carteret County community members held the vigil in the town of Atlantic, in the parking lot of an old Red & White market.

Organizers set up a table with photos of those who are believed to have died in the crash. They also laid out candles and flower arrangements.

Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash
Vigil held for those feared lost in Carteret County plane crash(WITN)

Several church ministers from the county prayed and comforted those who needed it and organizers spoke with WITN about how much the community turnout meant to them.

“A few years back, my sister passed away in an accident and if it wasn’t for this community, I don’t think that our family would have gotten through this,” said Kendra Lewis, an organizer of the vigil.

Refreshment tables were set up for people in attendance.

After several prayers, a brief worship service was held. The Morehead City Salvation Army and Carteret County Public Schools superintendent were also in attendance.

Fourth B'ham city school student killed by gunfire in 2022