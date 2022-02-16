USFL playoffs will be held in Ohio; City of Birmingham responds

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Football League (USFL) has reached an agreement with Hall of Fame Village, LLC to hold its inaugural playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

As a spring football league, the USFL will launch April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division. There will be a 10-week regular season, with all 40 games played in Birmingham, Ala.

Birmingham city leaders said the USFL relocated the last games of the season to Canton because of scheduling conflicts with The World Games and local venues.

Council President Wardine Alexander said: “With spring and summer right around the corner, Birmingham is set for an unprecedented season of activity as we welcome both the United States Football League and the 2022 World Games to our city. This goes to show just how in demand the Magic City and our venues have become to organizations looking to showcase their products to the world.

Because of this busy season, the USFL is having to relocate their final three games of the season to Canton, Ohio due to scheduling conflicts with the World Games and the local venues. We could not be more excited to be hosting these two ventures in the months to come and look forward to the 40 USFL games that will still be played in Birmingham. This is just the beginning of Birmingham becoming a major destination for sporting events and entertainment.

These next few months present a huge opportunity for us to show the nation and the world exactly what Birmingham has blossomed into in recent years. Of course, none of this could be possible without the continued efforts of our local business leaders, citizens, elected officials and media partners who all have worked tirelessly to help redefine Birmingham and tell the world what we have to offer.”

The playoffs will begin Saturday, June 25, as the top two teams in each division face each other in the league’s semifinals. The final two teams will play in the inaugural USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3.

“We’re excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. “It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoff,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. “Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football. The games allow our Company to not only share a great event but to showcase the Village with attendees and participants who will also stay at our destination and enjoy our many other entertainment opportunities. We are excited to highlight all that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls has to offer to the USFL audience.”

The USFL inaugural kickoff game on April 16 begins at 6:30 PM CT at Protective Stadium. The primetime matchup pits the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions, and it will be televised live on NBC and FOX, making it the first scheduled sports competition to air at the same time on two competitive broadcast networks since Super Bowl I aired on NBC and CBS, January 15, 1967. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and fans can attend this historic game for $10 each with kids under 15 admitted free.

