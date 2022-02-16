Trial date set for Auburn man arrested after leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Last week, News Leader 9 brought you the story of a man who was arrested in Auburn after leaving flowers on his fiancé's grave.

Since airing, Winchester Hagans’ experience has gained national attention.

He tells us a trial date for the case is scheduled for March 17.

His fiancé, Hannah Ford, died a month after the proposal in 2021. He decided to build a flower box with her favorite flowers and decorated it with pictures of the two of them.

He asked the city for permission and they said there isn’t a problem, unless a family member wants it removed.

Last month, he was arrested for littering after Ford’s father signed a warrant for his arrest.

We’ll let you know what happens at the next hearing.

