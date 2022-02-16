Thompson JV Cheer Squad has big week at nationals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations are in order for the Thompson Junior Varsity Cheer Squad!

The team took home fifth place at the National High School Cheerleading Competition at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The team is coached by Head JV coach, Brittany Sport and assistants, Suzanne Lee, Gremillion, and Lacey Marcus.

Congrats to the Warriors!

Varsity placed 12th in the preliminary round of the competition. Varsity is coached by Niva Roberson and Richard Sutton.

