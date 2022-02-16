LawCall
‘Think before you pull the trigger’: Community activist’s message on recent string of teens killed in Birmingham

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A 15-year-old girl from Birmingham was shot and killed in Bessemer according to police. The victim is Janiyah Simmons. She was a freshman at Wenonah High School. Janiyah is the second Wenonah high school student to die from gunfire this year.

“She was just another bright star that has went out,” Dr. Willie Goldsmith, principal at Wenonah High School said.

Police say Simmons and an 18-year-old Raukeem Cunningham were “play fighting” with a loaded gun when it went off and shot Janiyah. She later died at UAB. Cunningham is charged with manslaughter.

“It’s very sad to see another young child lost due to gun violence. It’s very disheartening,” Eric Hall, a local activist and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Birmingham said.

Unfortunately, Simmons is one of four Birmingham city school students to die from gunfire so far in 2022. Hall says something has to give. He says too many young people are dying for no reason.

“My plea is to think before you pull the trigger. We don’t need to lose any more children due to reckless gun violence,” Hall said.

Hall wants young people to know that the community cares about you and your future and that gun violence isn’t the answer to your problems.

“We want to see you thrive. We want to see you live. We want to see you be happy. If there is an issue that you are dealing with don’t be afraid to speak up and speak out about it. To tell someone whether it’s a principal, parent or someone in the community you trust. Have that relationship with someone so that we can stop this violence,” Hall said.

Hall tells us community groups also need to come together and really support young people so they won’t turn to violence. It’s about getting back to the village helping to raise children to be productive citizens.

