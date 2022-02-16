Test your NOAA weather radio signal before severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service said now is the time to make sure your weather radio is working properly and you’re getting a signal.

Make sure you run a test BEFORE severe weather moves in. We’re On Your Side with the latest forecast.

WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt demonstrated how to test a signal.

If you live in the Birmingham metro here are some options that you can try to get a better signal:

📻NOAA WEATHER RADIO TEST TODAY at 11:10am!! Now's the time to make sure your weather radio is working properly and you're getting a signal. If you live in the BIRMINGHAM metro the signal is still degraded, so here's some options that you can try to get a better signal: #alwx pic.twitter.com/bBghM2Wc6O — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 16, 2022

