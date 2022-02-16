LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Test your NOAA weather radio signal before severe weather

NWS said now is the time to make sure your weather radio is working properly
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service said now is the time to make sure your weather radio is working properly and you’re getting a signal.

Make sure you run a test BEFORE severe weather moves in. We’re On Your Side with the latest forecast.

WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt demonstrated how to test a signal.

If you live in the Birmingham metro here are some options that you can try to get a better signal:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Thursday, especially west of I-65
Source: WBRC video
First Alert Weather: Noon update 2-16-22
First Alert Weather: 5am update: 02-16-2022
First Alert Weather: 5am update: 02-16-22
First Alert Weather 9p 2-15-22
First Alert Weather 9p 2-15-22