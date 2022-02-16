Test your NOAA weather radio signal before severe weather
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service said now is the time to make sure your weather radio is working properly and you’re getting a signal.
Make sure you run a test BEFORE severe weather moves in. We’re On Your Side with the latest forecast.
WBRC FOX6 News Chief Meteorologist Wes Wyatt demonstrated how to test a signal.
If you live in the Birmingham metro here are some options that you can try to get a better signal:
