Teen reported missing in Millbrook found safe

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police report that a missing teen has been found safe.

Police say the 16-year-old was found at a home in the Deatsville area Tuesday. She was in good health.

Police believe she left home deliberately. Her parents have been notified that she has been found.

She was reported missing on Feb. 6 after her parents say she was not home when they got up.

