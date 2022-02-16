LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Teen reported missing in Millbrook found safe

Millbrook police report that a missing teen has been found safe.
Millbrook police report that a missing teen has been found safe.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police report that a missing teen has been found safe.

Police say the 16-year-old was found at a home in the Deatsville area Tuesday. She was in good health.

Police believe she left home deliberately. Her parents have been notified that she has been found.

She was reported missing on Feb. 6 after her parents say she was not home when they got up.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
A 15-year-old girl from Birmingham was shot and killed in Bessemer according to police. The...
‘Think before you pull the trigger’: Community activist’s message on recent string of teens killed in Birmingham
The incident happened in the 900 block of 39th Street North while an employee was driving...
Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle hit by gunfire
Shelton State Community College. (Source: Shelton State Community College)
Community leaders voice concerns about changes at Shelton State Community College
Affordable Counseling Therapy is a non-profit program designed to help anyone who needs it with...
Taking advantage of affordable counseling when you need help the most