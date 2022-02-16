LawCall
Taking advantage of affordable counseling when you need help the most

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Pandemic drags on, life for a lot of people gets harder and harder, and dealing with all of life’s battles can feel like it is a no win situation. Even the strongest person can feel there is no way out, no solution, and it can be a lonely time. In the Birmingham, AL area there are several organizations to help, utilizing special programs designed to assist anyone and everyone. The Affordable Counseling Therapy, ACT, is one such non-profit designed to aid those in need.

“We have been here for 40 years,” said Executive Director of ACT Laura Dunson said. “For any of us associated with this program it is a calling, because we want to help. So many of us need help with something and we are here to do whatever is necessary to improve lives.”

Affordable Counseling Therapy has counselors available to assist anyone who needs it with any type of mental health, drug, alcohol, sexual, physical abuses, but also any issues affecting children for almost nothing financially or at minimal cost.

If you need assistance you can visit its website www.actbirmingham.org or can call 205-933-7442. The Affordable Counseling Therapy is located at 200 Central Park South, Suite 116 Birmingham, AL 35226.

The Birmingham ACT program averages more than two-thousand sessions annually. They are eager to help you!

