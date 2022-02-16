Springville welcomes new K-9, unit returns after 15-year hiatus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Springville Police Department welcomed a new four legged officer to protect and serve the community. LaLa, a four-year-old Dutch Shepherd will work in the department’s K-9 unit.

The unit is returning after a 15 year hiatus and Chief Wayne Walton says this is long overdue.

LaLa will work with her partner and handler Corporal Brandon Keith. The two have been training with one another since last November. Corporal Keith says they knew instantly they were meant to be.

“She really kind of chose me at first. She came up to me,” Keith adds. “She kind of didn’t have anything else to do with the handlers that was on staff at the time. We kind of just bonded from there.”

The department upgraded their K-9 vehicle to ensure they’d meet LaLa’s needs especially in case of an emergency.

“It has their own cage back there. She has a temperature alarm. If it gets too hot it will turn the siren on,” says Keith. “And the lights. Roll the windows down. It has a fan that will blow the hot air out.”

Chief Walton says all of this was made possible because of the Springville City Council. The police department showed why there was a need for the K-9 unit to return to work in the city and alongside the St. Clair County’s Sheriff office.

“We got I-59 runs right through the middle of our city,” says Chief Walton. “We’ve got 1, 2, 3 schools. That’s a good thing for us to have a K9 to keep. There’s no tolerance for drugs here in Springville nor is it in St. Clair county. We have zero tolerance for it.”

LaLa and Corporal Keith are nationally certified and have already began working within the school system.

