LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Springville welcomes new K-9, unit returns after 15-year hiatus

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Springville Police Department welcomed a new four legged officer to protect and serve the community. LaLa, a four-year-old Dutch Shepherd will work in the department’s K-9 unit.

The unit is returning after a 15 year hiatus and Chief Wayne Walton says this is long overdue.

LaLa will work with her partner and handler Corporal Brandon Keith. The two have been training with one another since last November. Corporal Keith says they knew instantly they were meant to be.

“She really kind of chose me at first. She came up to me,” Keith adds. “She kind of didn’t have anything else to do with the handlers that was on staff at the time. We kind of just bonded from there.”

The department upgraded their K-9 vehicle to ensure they’d meet LaLa’s needs especially in case of an emergency.

“It has their own cage back there. She has a temperature alarm. If it gets too hot it will turn the siren on,” says Keith. “And the lights. Roll the windows down. It has a fan that will blow the hot air out.”

Chief Walton says all of this was made possible because of the Springville City Council. The police department showed why there was a need for the K-9 unit to return to work in the city and alongside the St. Clair County’s Sheriff office.

“We got I-59 runs right through the middle of our city,” says Chief Walton. “We’ve got 1, 2, 3 schools. That’s a good thing for us to have a K9 to keep. There’s no tolerance for drugs here in Springville nor is it in St. Clair county. We have zero tolerance for it.”

LaLa and Corporal Keith are nationally certified and have already began working within the school system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘playfighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Man dies following traffic stop, medical emergency in Vestavia Hills

Latest News

Thomas Linton's Barbershop, museum
Late Tuscaloosa barber and minister leaves legacy, civil rights collection to go on display
Fourth B'ham city school student killed by gunfire in 2022
Fourth B'ham city school student killed by gunfire in 2022
Missing
Missing and endangered person alert issued for 63-year-old woman
Is 'poop train' returning to Jefferson County?
Is 'poop train' returning to Jefferson County?