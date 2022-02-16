LawCall
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness

Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.(facebook.com/reelectjudgecrowson)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County District Court Judge Daniel A. Crowson, Jr. has died, according to the Shelby County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed his death Tuesday, but no cause was given, other than to say it was from a brief illness.

Judge Crowson was re-elected as district court judge in 2020. Prior to being a district judge in Shelby County, he served as a city prosecutor and city judge.

His father, Judge Al Crowson, served as Presiding Circuit Judge in Shelby County.

