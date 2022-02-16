Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County District Court Judge Daniel A. Crowson, Jr. has died, according to the Shelby County Coroner.

The coroner confirmed his death Tuesday, but no cause was given, other than to say it was from a brief illness.

Judge Crowson was re-elected as district court judge in 2020. Prior to being a district judge in Shelby County, he served as a city prosecutor and city judge.

His father, Judge Al Crowson, served as Presiding Circuit Judge in Shelby County.

