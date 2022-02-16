LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There will be no wedding bells for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In Touch Weekly reports Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have called off their engagement.

The celebrity gossip website cites multiple sources saying the NFL MVP got “cold feet.”

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source tells In Touch. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

Rodgers is 38. Woodley is 30.

Last February, Woodley beamed about her then-fiancé. “He’s, first of all, just a wonderful, incredible human being,” she said.

Rodgers just picked up his fourth NFL MVP award. Rodgers still hasn’t made up his mind if he’ll come back to play another season in Green Bay. The Packers are reportedly ready to offer the four-time MVP quarterback a deal that would make him the highest-paid in the NFL.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

9-year-old girl killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
Source: WBRC video
NWS Birmingham replacing transmitter
The Bessemer Board of Education has now approved the pay increase for substitute teachers in...
Bessemer City Schools raising pay for substitute teachers
Bessemer City Schools offering pay raises for substitute teachers
Bessemer City Schools offering pay raises for substitute teachers
Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit