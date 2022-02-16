Missing Tuscaloosa County woman found
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman who went missing in Brookwood has been found.
Vikki Pearson had gone missing from her home on February 15.
