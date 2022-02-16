Missing Tuscaloosa County woman found

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman who went missing in Brookwood has been found.

Vikki Pearson had gone missing from her home on February 15.

Vikki Pierson has been located. Thank you to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County’s Air Unit (Star 1),... Posted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.