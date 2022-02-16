LawCall
Missing Tuscaloosa County woman found

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman who went missing in Brookwood has been found.

Vikki Pearson had gone missing from her home on February 15.

Vikki Pierson has been located. Thank you to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County’s Air Unit (Star 1),...

Posted by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

