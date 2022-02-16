LawCall
Missing and endangered person alert issued for 63-year-old woman

Missing
Missing(ALEA website)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old.

Vikki Fields Pierson, white female, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on February 15, 2022, at her residence in Brookwood, Alabama. She may be driving a 2003 Gray Chevrolet Silverado Alabama tag WCK374.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikki Pierson, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616.

