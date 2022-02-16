Missing and endangered person alert issued for 63-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 63-year-old.

Vikki Fields Pierson, white female, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on February 15, 2022, at her residence in Brookwood, Alabama. She may be driving a 2003 Gray Chevrolet Silverado Alabama tag WCK374.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikki Pierson, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.