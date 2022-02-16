LawCall
Las Vegas police, health district investigate reports of ‘adulterated’ food at Thai restaurant

Secret of Siam
Secret of Siam(FOX5)
By Sophia Perricone
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Southern Nevada Health District are investigating multiple reports of “adulterated” food at a popular Thai restaurant in Centennial Hills.

Hilary Vandenkooy said she ordered curry from Secret of Siam on Friday, a restaurant her and her husband frequent.

Less than an hour after eating, she said she started feeling sick.

“I started feeling like I was passing out. I started feeling like my fingers were tingling. I could barely speak. My right arm and leg started to go numb. I told my husband I think I’m having a stroke,” she said.

After rounds of cardiac and neurology tests at the hospital, she said she was shocked to hear the results from her doctor.

“I ended up asking my doctor if he could do a drug test, and he said, ‘I don’t need to. When you came in, you had high levels of THC in your system.”

Vandenkooy said she does not smoke or use drugs.

Another Las Vegan, Gera Wade, said he had a similar experience after picking up food from Secret of Siam last Friday.

“I ordered take out. I got there around 4:13. It wasn’t that busy inside,” he said. After eating the curry dish he often orders, Wade said he also started feeling uneasy.

“Everything started to kick in. The dry mouth, the throat. Tingling sensation all over my body. It just felt like everything was closing up.”

Wade told FOX5 he was transferred to the hospital in an ambulance. On the drive to the hospital, he said paramedics ran blood tests.

“They said my blood pressure is a little high of THC,” he said.

Wade and Vandenkooy both filed police reports. Vandenkooy also filed a complaint with the Southern Nevada Health District.

On Monday, FOX5 saw multiple police officers going in and out of the restaurant. Employees later posted a sign noting that the business is temporarily closed.

In statement, LVMPD wrote:

“LVMPD Patrol Detectives along with Southern Nevada Health District, Code Enforcement, and LVMPD Special Investigations Section are currently investigating allegations against a restaurant located in the 5700 block of Centennial Center.  LVMPD has taken multiple reports reference adulterated food. Detectives are currently investigating the validity of these complaints.

This investigation is currently ongoing. There are no further details we can provide at this time.”

FOX5 reached out to the business multiple times, but has not heard back yet.

