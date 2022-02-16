Large Fire in Adamsville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Adamsville Fire and Graysville Fire department are battling a fire in a wooded area on Henry drive in Adamsville Wednesday morning.

The Adamsville Fire Department is at the scene of a large fire this morning.

