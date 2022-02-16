LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Large Fire in Adamsville

Fire on Henry Rd. I’m Adamsville
Fire on Henry Rd. I’m Adamsville(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Adamsville Fire and Graysville Fire department are battling a fire in a wooded area on Henry drive in Adamsville Wednesday morning.

The Adamsville Fire Department is at the scene of a large fire this morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
The victim has been identified as Janiyah Simmons.
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘playfighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase

Latest News

Affordable Counseling Therapy is a non-profit program designed to help anyone who needs it with...
VIDEO; Affordable Counseling Therapy
Thomas Linton's Barbershop, museum
Late Tuscaloosa barber and minister leaves legacy, civil rights collection to go on display
New K-9 in Springville
Springville welcomes new K-9, unit returns after 15-year hiatus
Fourth B'ham city school student killed by gunfire in 2022
Fourth B'ham city school student killed by gunfire in 2022