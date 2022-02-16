Jefferson Co. coroner identifies man’s remains, needs help finding family

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains found on July 6, 2020 and needs help locating the man’s family.

The coroner said 61-year-old Wesley Howard Kitchens’ remains were found in 2020 in the Roebuck area. His remains were found lying on top of a sleeping bag inside a makeshift tent.

He was positively identified by DNA comparison.

The coroner said Kitchens was last known alive on November 12, 2019. He was known to be homeless and was most often seen in the Roebuck area of Birmingham.

His cause of death was undetermined with no evidence of trauma or foul play.

From the Jefferson County coroner:

All attempts to locate family have failed. The decedent’s father, John Robert Kitchens, died in November 1989, his mother, Betty Morgan Kitchens, died in November 1995, and his brother, John Robert Kitchens Jr, died in July 2004. The decedent’s parents lived in the 700 block of Lance Blvd, in the South Roebuck area of Birmingham, from at least 1979-1991. The decedent’s brother lived in the 4100 block of Redman Hall Road in Pinson from at least 2000-2004.

If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

