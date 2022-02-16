Homewood Police looking for missing man

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old man.

Brian Douglas Jacoby was last seen leaving his home on Ridge Road on February 15 around 5:30 p.m. He was driving a red Ford Fiesta with Alabama license plate 1CL4975.

Jacoby may be in need of his medication.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Jacoby or has any information please contact the Homewood Police Department at 205 332 6200 or contact your local police department.

