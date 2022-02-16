LawCall
Gov. Ivey signs letter asking leaders to reinstate vaccine, quarantine exemptions for truckers

(CNN, CTV NETWORK, AFPTV, CBC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed on to a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden asking them to immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to truck drivers who cross borders.

The governor issued the following comment:

“The truck drivers we have seen peacefully protesting in Canada simply want common sense reinstated and freedoms protected. I support them and am joining my fellow governors in calling on Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden to immediately allow exemptions for cross border truck drivers. These types of unnecessary mandates would continue to exacerbate supply chain and economic issues.” Governor Kay Ivey

