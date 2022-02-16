Gadsden man arrested on multiple drug charges

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Etowah County announced that they arrested a man in a motel room on multiple drug charges.

Authorities say agents with the Etowah County Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on the motel room where 60-year-old Harry Winston was staying. There, authorities found narcotics including methamphetamine and crack cocaine, as well as firearms.

Authorities say their investigation had been going on for nearly three months.

Winston was arrested on multiple drug charges including unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a pistol by a violent felon. Winston was arrested and held on a $127,500 bond. Authorities say there could be additional federal charges related to this case.

