First Alert for strong and severe storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the morning a little warmer with most of us in the 40s. A few areas are a little colder with pockets of upper 30s north of I-20/59. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. We are watching our next system develop to our west. It will help increase our cloud cover as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky today. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs approaching 70°F. Winds will become breezy today from the southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. I think most of us will remain dry today, but we will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower today. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s by 6-7 PM. It will likely remain breezy and mostly cloudy with only a stray shower possible. Temperatures will eventually cool into the 50s by tomorrow morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Thursday evening. The first half of Thursday will likely start out mostly cloudy and warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s. We could see some stray showers during the morning hours, but the bulk of the rain and storms will likely move into our area Thursday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - two out of five threat- for most of Central Alabama tomorrow. A marginal risk - one out of five threat- exists for parts of far east Alabama. The main concern for Thursday is the potential to see strong winds up to 60 mph and the threat for an isolated tornado. Along with the threat for severe storms, we will also see heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals could add up around 1″. The severe threat should come to an end Thursday night as the main dynamics from this system moves away from the state. We think the main timing to see strong and severe storms will be around 2 PM Thursday- Midnight. The greatest threat remains in west Alabama. Models hint that the dynamics for severe weather will decrease as it advances to the east. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information tomorrow.Wind Advisory Tomorrow: A wind advisory has been issued for all of Central Alabama tomorrow. It begins at 6 AM and expires at midnight. Winds will increase from the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph. Make sure you secure your trash cans and all outdoor possessions that could fly away from the gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to briefly warm into the lower 70s Thursday afternoon. Once the cold front moves in Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly into the 30s Friday morning. Winds will shift from the south to the north-northwest Thursday night as colder air moves in.

Cooler Temperatures Friday: Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to drop below average Friday. We’ll likely start Friday morningoff mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Far northwest Alabama could trend colder with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Cloud cover will likely decrease Friday afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Freezing temperatures will be likely again Friday nightwith most of us dropping into the upper 20s. Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be very nice and quiet. Morning temperatures will end up chilly with most of us in the 20s and 30s. We should see plenty of sunshine Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. A few clouds will move in Sunday, but we are forecasting dry conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It should be a beautiful weekend for all outdoor activities. Rain Returns Next Week: The first half of next week is looking warm and unsettled. Moisture is forecast to increase from the south Monday-Wednesday giving us a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are also forecast to warm well above average. We could see highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday. Highs could approach the low to mid 70s next Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains too early to determine if we will see any strong storms next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

