Community leaders voice concerns about changes at Shelton State Community College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several community leaders in Tuscaloosa are concerned about a change in leadership at Shelton State Community College.

The Alabama Community College System announced in a news conference Brad Newman was replaced as president last week. That group included pastors, business leaders and civil rights groups.

Newman’s supporters are calling for an investigation into why he’s no longer in that position. They voiced several complaints. One big concern was a lack of stability in the president’s office at Shelton State over the past few years.

Newman did not speak on camera with WBRC, but he made some comments to the group before the meeting started.

Some also talked about a lack of diversity in Shelton State’s administration. Those community leaders also said when Shelton State acquired CA Fredd Technical College and made it part of Shelton State, it was allowed to share the status of a Historically Black College or University. They claim that helped Shelton State Community College get nearly $2 million in additional funding. They want leadership there to reflect the diversity of its West Tuscaloosa community too. “The problem is not the president’s position. There’s something else wrong or you wouldn’t be turning over all the presidents. What you have is a culture problem,” according to John Covington, owner of Chesapeake Consulting. “We have a vested interest in seeing that the CA Fredd and Shelton State we want to see stability there,” added Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch. “Shelton State needs diversity in its upper echelon of authority. They don’t have any. Being an HBCU college there is no diversity that is there to represent the culture or represent the location,” expressed Pastor Anderson Walker of New Harvest Church of God Newman.

He told them he declined a severance package because it would include him agreeing to sign a non-disclosure agreement. WBRC reached out to the Alabama Community College System for comment about some of the concerns raised by those community leaders. They responded with a press release from last week announcing the new interim president at Shelton State:

“On Thursday, Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Dr. Chris Cox as Interim President of Shelton State Community College.

Cox has more than 25 years of higher education administration experience and currently serves as Special Assistant to the Chancellor at the Alabama Community College System. Prior to his role at ACCS, Cox served as Interim President at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Muscle Shoals, Bevill State Community College in Jasper, and Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.

“Dr. Cox has proven to be an innovative and capable leader,” Baker said. “I am confident Chris will lead Shelton State well and provide great value to the college’s students, faculty, staff, and the Tuscaloosa-area community.”

A Geneva, Alabama native, Cox began his career as a teacher and coach at Dale County High School in Midland City. He later served as Assistant Principal at Geneva High School in Geneva and Principal at Pinedale Elementary School in Enterprise. Prior to joining the ACCS, Cox spent time in Oxford, first as Oxford High School’s principal and then as Assistant Superintendent for the Oxford City Board of Education. Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Troy State University and a Master of Science in Educational Administration from Alabama State University. Cox earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Auburn University.

“It is an honor to be called on by Chancellor Baker to serve Shelton State Community College in this capacity”, Cox said. “I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, and administration at Shelton State as we provide educational opportunities for students and help meet the workforce needs of business and industry in west Alabama. Go Bucs!”

Dr. Cox’s tenure at Shelton State Community College began today, February 10, 2022.”

