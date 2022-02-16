LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned
The Bessemer Board of Education has now approved the pay increase for substitute teachers in...
Bessemer City Schools raising pay for substitute teachers
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Supporters walk past a merchant selling campaign merchandise before a rally for former...
Typo sends drivers trying to resolve their traffic tickets to Trump 2024 merch website