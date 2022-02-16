Check out the new Ghost Train Brewing Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ghost Train has left the station! The Birmingham Brewing Company is at a new location in downtown Birmingham. The spacious tap room is set to open to the public Friday at noon at 3501 1st Ave. South.

Ninety taps, a cocktail bar, and an event space set to hold nearly a thousand people headline the features of the new location.

Ghost Train cocktails (WBRC)

“We want this place to grow and be really excellent and be part of what Birmingham is,” Ghost Train Director of Operations, James Vance, said.

It’s a fitting location for a company named after a locomotive. The tap room sits off the newly expanded Rotary Trail on 1st Ave.

“People can actually ride their bikes, walk the trial and come up to the brewery,” Vance said.

Vance said moving to a new space was needed to reach their goals of becoming a premiere venue for shows and events.

“Kinda creating a place where the community can come and hang out,” Vance added.

Ghost Train taps (WBRC)

Vance said the growth the Birmingham beer chain has experienced in just six years is all because of local support.

“Birmingham is a very loyal scene, that has really helped us all to grow exponentially within the city,” Vance said.

Vance said that goes for other breweries too. He’s excited for the future of the ‘Magic City’ as the craft beer craze continues.

“You know they’ve found these brands in their hometown, and they enjoy them and really stick to that,” Vance said.

The old Ghost Train location will still be in use for shows and hopefully as a spot to grab late-night grub according to Vance.

Ghost Train beer (WBRC)

