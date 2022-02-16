LawCall
Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle hit by gunfire

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle was hit by gunfire Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The incident happened in the 900 block of 39th Street North while an employee was driving during a meter route.

The employee was not hurt and police were called.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

Another Birmingham Water Works vehicle was hit by a bullet in June of 2020.

That incident happened along Caldwell Mill Road.

