Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle hit by gunfire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham Water Works utility vehicle was hit by gunfire Tuesday around 9 p.m.

The incident happened in the 900 block of 39th Street North while an employee was driving during a meter route.

The employee was not hurt and police were called.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

Another Birmingham Water Works vehicle was hit by a bullet in June of 2020.

That incident happened along Caldwell Mill Road.

