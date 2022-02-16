Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman who went missing on Saturday.
Police say Debra Salmon was last seen walking in the 1200 block of 12th Court North on February 12th. Police say she suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgment.
Authorities say Salmon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. If you have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to call police.
