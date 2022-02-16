LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

Birmingham Police searching for Debra Salmon
Birmingham Police searching for Debra Salmon(Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman who went missing on Saturday.

Police say Debra Salmon was last seen walking in the 1200 block of 12th Court North on February 12th. Police say she suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgment.

Authorities say Salmon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. If you have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to call police.

Critical Missing Person Investigation Debra Ann Salmon W/F, 39 Years Old HGT: 5’2”, WGT: 145 lbs LOCATION LAST...

Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

Missing
Missing Tuscaloosa County woman found
The WBRC First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Some school systems going virtual, others dismissing early Thursday due to severe weather threat
9-year-old girl killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
Source: WBRC video
NWS Birmingham replacing transmitter