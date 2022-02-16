Birmingham Police issue Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a woman who went missing on Saturday.

Police say Debra Salmon was last seen walking in the 1200 block of 12th Court North on February 12th. Police say she suffers from a mental condition that affects her judgment.

Authorities say Salmon was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. If you have any information on where she might be, you’re asked to call police.

Critical Missing Person Investigation Debra Ann Salmon W/F, 39 Years Old HGT: 5’2”, WGT: 145 lbs LOCATION LAST... Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.