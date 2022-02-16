Birmingham FD: Contractor hit gas line, causing leak on 6th Ave. S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Officials issued the all clear Thursday afternoon.

Crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue South.

Birmingham Fire Department Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said a contractor company was digging about seven feet away from Spain Rehab and hit a gas line.

Spire hasn’t confirmed that the leak has been stopped yet. All ambulatory patients were evacuated from Spain Wallace. The patients not able to walk were moved to the north side of the building, according to police.

Please check back for details as we gather additional information.

