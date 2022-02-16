LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bill advances to allow concealed handguns without permit

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced legislation that would do away with the current requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

A divided House Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved the bill. It now moves to the full Alabama House.

State sheriffs and other law enforcement officials have opposed the legislation, arguing that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety. The proposal has been championed by gun-rights groups who argue that people shouldn’t have to pay a fee to carry a concealed handgun.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Man killed in self-defense shooting in Pelham
Raukeem Cunningham charged in case
POLICE: Wenonah High School student shot and killed while ‘play fighting’ with loaded gun; charges filed against 18-year-old
Judge Daniel A. Crowson Jr.
Shelby County district court judge dead after brief illness
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Severe potential Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Strong wind gusts possible with Thursday’s storms

Latest News

9-year-old girl killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
Source: WBRC video
NWS Birmingham replacing transmitter
The Bessemer Board of Education has now approved the pay increase for substitute teachers in...
Bessemer City Schools raising pay for substitute teachers
Bessemer City Schools offering pay raises for substitute teachers
Bessemer City Schools offering pay raises for substitute teachers