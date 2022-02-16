Bessemer City Schools raising pay for substitute teachers

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Board of Education has now approved the pay increase for substitute teachers in the Bessemer City School District.

Substitute teachers will now earn $100 a day. The new rates will start on March 1st, 2022.

If you are interested in apply for a substitute teacher position, click here.

