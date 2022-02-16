9-year-old girl killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the accident happened in the 1200 block of Hagler Coaling Road around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies the child was riding the side by side of an ATV on private property at the time of the accident.

