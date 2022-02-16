18-wheeler hits, damages power pole in downtown Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler struck and severed a power pole at the intersection of Highway 31 and 25 in downtown Calera Wednesday morning.

Calera Police Chief David Hyche said the 18-wheeler did not stop and they are trying to identify the vehicle and driver.

In a post on Facebook, Calera PD said: This intersection is not safe for 18 wheeler traffic turning from 31N onto 25. Several vehicles parallel parked on highway 31 in downtown Calera have been struck and damaged recently. An alternate truck route has been proposed to remove this danger to our citizens and make the trip through Calera easier and safer for trucks. If kids had been going into or out of Calera Dance Academy or Creations Galore and More when this happened, this could have been a real tragedy.

18-wheeler damages power pole in Calera (Viewer Submitted)

The power company will start repairs around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Extra police units will be called in to assist with traffic.

At least Hwy 31 to Hwy 25 North will be closed during the repairs.

If you have any information on this please call the Calera PD at 205-668-3505.

