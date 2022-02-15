What you need to know during upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - We all know there is never an ‘off-season’ when it comes to the weather in Alabama. Tornadoes, hurricanes, ice, and snow - we often get it all. That’s why the upcoming Severe Weather Awareness Week is really important to take seriously.

It begins February 20th and runs through the 25th and now is the time to do several things to prepare.

“You got a lot of local volunteers, from what I understand around the area?” Governor Kay Ivey asked a volunteer last week during her visit to Sawyerville in Hale County.

Sawyerville is just beginning to recover from a powerful tornado less than two weeks ago in which a grandmother died.

“You need to have a plan,” said Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley.

Lolley says now is the time to have a safety plan for you and your family in your home, not 5 minutes before the storm hits.

“Go to the lowest level of your home away from windows is the safest place for you,” said Lolley.

Starting at midnight on Friday, February 25 and throughout that weekend, you’ll have a chance to buy common weather-related supplies tax free on anything costing $60 or less. Generators with a price tag of $1,000 or less will be exempt from the state’s 4% tax rate, according to Alabama Retail.

So what’s the most important purchase you can make ahead of severe weather?

“Weather radios. You need to purchase a weather radio and that will give you your warnings and your watches,” said Lolley.

