WATCH: ALEA heroes help rescue mountain biker at Oak Mountain

ALEA Aviation rescue SOURCE: ALEA
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An ALEA Aviation crew helped Pelham Fire and Rescue save a mountain biker who fell and was injured at Oak Mountain State Park.

It happened Friday, February 11, 2022.


Pelham Fire and Rescue requested the assistance of an ALEA helicopter after a 56-year-old man fell while he was mountain biking on the north side of the park and got significant leg injuries.

The terrain was rugged and made his rescue extremely dangerous, therefore, an ALEA helicopter launched from Montgomery with Pilot Ronnie Johnston, Co-pilot, Michael Carswell, Hoist Operator Greg Rankin and Rescuer Wayne Barlow.

The victim was being helped by paramedics on scene and the helicopter crew made the decision to hoist a paramedic into the helicopter to maintain patient care.

ALEA officials said once the paramedic was safely in the helicopter, Rescuer Barlow returned for a second time and rescued the victim. After he was secured in the helicopter, he was taken to a landing site and transferred to an ambulance.

From ALEA’s Facebook post: “The winds coming over the mountain made the rescue especially difficult and demonstrates the pilot’s exceptional skill. ALEA Aviation works closely with many Fire Departments and Rescue Squads to serve the citizens of this state and we are extremely thankful for such great partnerships! #ALEAAviation #ALEAProtects”

