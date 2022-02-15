Sheriff’s Office: Man lying in Jefferson County road dead after he was struck by car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead after Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say he was struck by a car on Shannon Road Monday evening.

Deputies were called to the scene near Old Highway 150 just outside the Bessemer city limits around 6:20 p.m. to investigate a person lying in the roadway.

A few minutes later, another call was received from someone saying they had struck the person lying in the road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the male victim was found. He was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We’re told the driver that struck the victim remained on the scene and is cooperating with deputies in their investigation.

