LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Man lying in Jefferson County road dead after he was struck by car

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is dead after Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say he was struck by a car on Shannon Road Monday evening.

Deputies were called to the scene near Old Highway 150 just outside the Bessemer city limits around 6:20 p.m. to investigate a person lying in the roadway.

A few minutes later, another call was received from someone saying they had struck the person lying in the road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the male victim was found. He was pronounced dead.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We’re told the driver that struck the victim remained on the scene and is cooperating with deputies in their investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found

Latest News

Watching out for porch pirates
Experts offer tips to protect yourself against porch pirates
Modular homes coming to Titusville
New modular homes coming to Titusville neighborhood
Chief says man killed by police should have been in jail
Oxford police chief calls for stricter laws against violent & repeat offenders after officer-involved shooting kills man
Modular homes coming to Titusville
Modular homes coming to Titusville
Watching out for porch pirates
Watching out for porch pirates