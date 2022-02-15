Shelton State Community College changing mask policy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State Community College officials say their current COVID-19 mask policy will expire at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 15.

For students, employees and guests, facial coverings/masks will be optional, but encouraged for those who are not vaccinated.

COVID-19 reporting requirements for students and employees will remain in place until further notice, according to school officials.

For complete information, visit Shelton State Community College COVID-19 website.

