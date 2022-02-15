Person shot involved in car accident in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue are working a two-car accident.

According to Chief Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, a person with a gunshot wound was in the wrecked car. The accident happened at the intersection of Avenue U and 1st Street Pratt.

One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Another person was also taken.

Both people are in stable condition.

