LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham

Person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - One person died following a stabbing and shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

Pelham Police said they responded to a stabbing and a shooting at two locations around 12:30 a.m. on February 15, 2022.

The two incidents happened at 321 Honeysuckle Lane and 236 Camilla Drive in Pelham.



Officers said the stabbing and shooting are related. There is no danger to the public.

Pelham Police, ALEA and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene.

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham
Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham(Pelham Police Dept.)

No word on suspects or arrests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
University Boulevard shut down after car crashes into utility pole
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant

Latest News

Person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham
Person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham
Watching out for porch pirates
Experts offer tips to protect yourself against porch pirates
Modular homes coming to Titusville
New modular homes coming to Titusville neighborhood
Chief says man killed by police should have been in jail
Oxford police chief calls for stricter laws against violent & repeat offenders after officer-involved shooting kills man