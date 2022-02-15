One person killed in shooting, stabbing in Pelham

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - One person died following a stabbing and shooting in Shelby County early Tuesday morning.

Pelham Police said they responded to a stabbing and a shooting at two locations around 12:30 a.m. on February 15, 2022.

The two incidents happened at 321 Honeysuckle Lane and 236 Camilla Drive in Pelham.

Officers said the stabbing and shooting are related. There is no danger to the public.

Pelham Police, ALEA and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies all responded to the scene.

Person killed in stabbing, shooting in Pelham (Pelham Police Dept.)

No word on suspects or arrests.

